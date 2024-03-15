bFederal Minister of Education Bettina Stark-Watzinger sees schools as having a responsibility to prepare young people for war. “Society as a whole must prepare well for crises – from a pandemic to natural disasters to war,” the FDP politician told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “Civil defense is immensely important, it also belongs in schools. The goal must be to strengthen our resilience.”

Stark-Watzinger spoke out in favor of holding civil defense exercises in schools. She referred to Great Britain. “Disaster disaster drills are part of everyday life at schools there. We can learn from that,” said the minister. Young people must be aware of the threats to freedom and be able to deal with the dangers. This doesn't have to be a separate school subject, but it does have to be a learning content.

Bundeswehr should come to schools

The minister called on schools to develop a “relaxed relationship with the Bundeswehr”. “I think it is important that youth officers come to schools and report what the Bundeswehr is doing for our security,” said the FDP politician. She cannot understand that there are reservations.

Stark-Watzinger rejects a return to compulsory military service. She called the debate about a general compulsory service “currently misguided”. Compulsory military service was suspended because it was no longer constitutionally acceptable. One should not now distract from what is really necessary, namely equipping the Bundeswehr so ​​that it is capable of defending itself.