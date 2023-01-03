Dhe Hyundai Staria is one of the most impressive appearances on the German new car market. The minivan in maxi format is 5.25 meters long and has a futuristic design. Passers-by generally assume that they are encountering an electric car.

But propulsion on one or both axles is provided by a somewhat growling 2.2-liter diesel engine, which delivers 177 hp and a maximum torque of 431 Newton meters. Shifting is handled by an eight-speed automatic. Previously, the Staria was only available in a seven-seat version, but now Hyundai is adding a nine-seat version. The equipment has been slimmed down a bit, but nothing else has changed in terms of technology. With front-wheel drive, the nine-Staria costs 53,600 euros, with all-wheel drive 55,650 euros. The better equipped seven-seater is around 3000 euros more expensive.

The nine has three benches for three people each, the two rear ones can each be moved a little (two and four centimeters) in order to be able to react more flexibly to transported goods. In the seven there are individual seats in the front and in the middle.

Both variants have a huge tailgate at the back, in other markets there is even a Staria with eleven seats, but for Germany the small bus license would be necessary, the nine-seater fully utilizes the right to drive.

Although slightly cheaper, the new variant also has LED headlights, LED taillights and a digital cockpit with a 10.25-inch display. Navigation, DAB+, Apple Car Play and Android Auto are also part of the standard equipment, the seats are covered with a combination of leather and artificial leather. A two-part panoramic glass roof costs 1200 euros extra, the park pilot comes for 750 euros. From model year 2023 onwards, all Hyundai Staria have a five-year unlimited mileage guarantee, provided they were purchased from a German dealer.