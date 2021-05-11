Remember Stargate? 27 years after the much-loved sci-fi film came out, a new Stargate game has been announced.

Stargate: Timekeepers is a real-time strategy game set for PC and in development at Creative Forge Games, the Polish studio behind Phantom Doctrine and Hard West. It’s published by Slitherine.

The teaser video below does not include gameplay, but we do get to see a Stargate. It’s all very ’90s.

The game departs from the end of season seven of the Stargate SG-1 main plot with an original story starting during the Battle of Antarctica, where Commander Eva McCain and her team are tasked with supporting the SG-1 against Anubis’s fleet.

There have been loads of Stargate video games over the years, including the 1995 movie tie-in for the SNES and Mega Drive.

Then we had Stargate: Resistance, an online third-person shooter that came out in 2010. Its servers shut down a year later.

And Stargate Worlds was an MMO that never came out.

Perhaps Stargate: Timekeepers will fare better than its predecessors.