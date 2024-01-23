Stargate: Timekeepers And available from today, as the launch trailer official. For those who don't know it, it's a strategic stealth game similar to Commandos, but set in the narrative universe of the Stargate series.

A different approach

In Stargate: Timekeepers you lead a team of specialists who must complete the missions of a narrative campaign set in the universe of Stargate SG-1. More precisely, the story begins at the end of season 7. To win, the player will have to understand how to use all the unique abilities of his men, to overcome the obstacles that appear before him.

Please specify that the game will be launched in two parts: the first is accessible from today and is made up of seven levels, the second will arrive during 2024 and will be made up of as many missions. The purchase of the game includes season 1, therefore both parts. This suggests that other seasons are expected to arrive in the future (probably linked to the success of the first).

If you're interested, find Stargate: Timekeepers on Steam.