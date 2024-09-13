Have you ever heard of a creature that is willing to sacrifice a part of itself to escape predators? Starfish, in a surprising act of autotomyare able to voluntarily detach one of their arms to survive attacks. But how do they do it? Finally, a team of researchers from the Queen Mary University of London has deciphered the mechanism behind this fascinating phenomenon.

An extreme gesture for survival

Imagine being a starfish attacked by a predator. In a fraction of a second, your body activates an extraordinary defense system: one of your arms detaches, allowing you to escape while the predator is left with a “morsel” that does not compromise your life. This phenomenon, called autotomy, is not only a desperate act, but abiological evolution sophisticated that allows the starfish to live to fight another day.

The Neurohormone That Makes the Difference

But what triggers this process? Researchers have identified a neurohormonesimilar to the human satiety hormone, called cholecystokinin (CCK). This neurohormone, according to scientists, is the main responsible for the contraction of the muscle at the base of the starfish’s arm, causing the arm to detach.

Have you ever wondered? What exactly happens in those critical moments? When the starfish senses a threat, the neurohormone CCK is released, provoking a rapid muscle contraction. The result? One less arm, but a life saved. Dr. Ana Tinoco, a member of the research team, explained that CCK is just one of the neurohormones involved in this complex process, which also involves the breaking of the ligaments that hold the skeleton together at the base of the arm.

The wonder of regeneration

While losing an arm may seem like a huge sacrifice, starfish have an ace up their sleeves: regenerative powers extraordinary. Over the course of weeks or months, the starfish is able to regrow its lost arm, returning to its original shape with all five arms. This regenerative ability is not only fascinating, but could also have important implications for human regenerative medicine.

A biological phenomenon to study

There discovery of this mechanism has been described as “fascinating” by Professor Maurice Elphick, who led the research project. The capacity starfish detaching and regenerating their arms is an incredible biological phenomenon, and now that the neurohormone responsible has been identified, it is they open new avenues for research. What could we learn from this process? Starfish may offer us valuable clues about how to improve regeneration techniques in mammals, including humans.

This discovery is not only a step forward in understanding the biology of sea stars, but also a springboard for future studies on regeneration and survival. And you, are you curious to know what other surprises nature has in store for us?