According to artist Keith Beltramini, the trailer of Starfield seen at E3 2021 it was not CGI, but it was made using the Creation Engine 2, that is the game engine. Beltramini, a lighting specialist, took care of the lighting system seen in the video.

The information is almost certainly true, because Beltramini included it in his resume on ArtStation. It is therefore difficult for him to start telling nonsense, risking that in case of verification by potential employers he will make an unprofessional figure, missing some big opportunities.

Let’s read what the artist writes: “I made the lighting system for Starfield’s 2021 teaser trailer. Using the Creation Engine 2, we created everything in-game, without any cinematic tools. I worked closely with the director, Istvan Pely, assisting him in the art direction of photography and atmosphere.”

So, in fact, is that teaser a taste of what we’ll see in the finished game? Hard to say, because while it is true that it is made in the game engine, it is also true that this does not mean that some aspects cannot be pushed to make everything look more beautiful. Let’s say it’s a good premise, yes, and it’s nice to see Bethesda finally with a graphics engine in step with the times, which also bodes well for his other projects in development, such as The Elder Scrolls VI.