With Starfield’s Shattered Space expansion just weeks away from release, Bethesda has been teasing some of the things players can expect to find when House Va’ruun’s homeward of Va’ruun’kai opens for business on 30th September.

“Thank you to the millions of players who have made the Settled Systems their home and helped make this an incredible first year for Starfield,” Bethesda wrote in a post on social mediabefore turning its attention to those pre-launch teases.

First up is the reveal Shattered Space’s new planet of Va’ruun’kai will be something for explorers to get stuck into, featuring “over 50 locations to discover” – one of which, as we learned during Gamescom, will be House Va’ruun’s capital city of Dazra.

Elsewhere, Shattered Space introduces a “gross” new grenade that can be crafted from organic material, as well as “formidable” enemies, including the Redeemed and Vortex Horrors. Additionally, Bethesda warns players “haven’t seen the last of Zealots, Spacers, or the Crimson Fleet”, who all might just be looking to take advantage of the “situation” on Va’ruun’kai.

That situation, as Eurogamer’s Lottie Lynn recently discovered, is a vortex that’s consumed much of Dazra, and whose effects are now bleeding out across the whole of the planet to create a Starfield expansion focusing on “pure space horror.”

“Creatures are emerging from the other side of the vortex and they’re certainly not happy to be on an unfamiliar planet,” Lottie wrote. “Not to forget about the planet’s terrain itself which includes gravity anomalies.” Oh, and it’ll have space buggies too.