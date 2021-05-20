The new Bethesda RPG is on everyone’s lips in recent dates, especially due to the proximity of E3 2021, an event of which it would supposedly be part Starfield. However, the Starfield’s release date would be “much further away than people think”, as the well-known insider has reiterated Jason schreier on his Twitter account. The Bloomberg journalist has reacted to a comment on the aforementioned social network that referred to the current state of the game and how Bethesda would already be in the polishing phase of the new generation version. Schreier, however, has a radically different opinion.

Rumors like this keep floating around but Starfield is nowhere near done, according to several ppl familiar with development. It’ll be at E3 but the planned release date I’ve heard is way later than most people expect. Sharing this so that folks keep their expectations in check https://t.co/LVFzmX1XYu – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 20, 2021

“Apparently Starfield is ‘practically finished’ since September from last year. Bethesda Game Studios has spent this year polishing and refining the next-gen port. I have been told that they are trying to ‘make up for Fallout 76’ and deliver a ‘polished to perfection’ game. Later this year ”, read the original tweet to which he reacted Jason Schreier. The Bloomberg journalist, for his part, has it very clear and this is his position.

“Rumors like this keep floating in the air, but Starfield is far from finished, according to several people familiar with development. Will be at E3, but the expected release date that I have heard is much later than most people think. Share this so that people keep your expectations under control. What people might not realize is that most of Bethesda Game Studios, including MD’s office, were working on Fallout 76 until its release. The Starfield team was very small until 2019. Rumors that the game was planned for 2020 or was already in production at that time are simply not true, ”explained Schreier.

Starfield would be cross-gen, according to an insider

Of course, each insider handles different sources and it is difficult to know exactly who is right and who is not. Now all we have left is to wait until the E3 2021, which will start the June 12, to see whether or not Bethesda offers a Starfield release date.