Starfield It won’t be released until September 6th, but yesterday before that the reviews for the game were out for Xbox Series X|S and pcwhich in turn revealed an early score in Metacritic for the game. However, since then, this score of Metacritic has gone down a bit and, in the process, Starfield no longer the highest rated release of Xbox this year. Things keep moving, so this could change again, but normally the scores of Metacritic they get worse over time, which means you are unlikely to regain this honor.

Right now, at the time of publication, Starfield in Xbox Series X|S have a 87 in Metacritic. Meanwhile, the version for pc have a 88. These are very respectable scores, but they are just below the combined score of Hi Fi Rushwhich has a 87 (Xbox Series X|S) and a 89 (pc). Interestingly, both games are from Bethesdabut the first one is made by Bethesda Game Studioswhile the second is from Tango Gameworks.

with your scores, Starfield is the seventh highest rated game of Xbox Series X|S in 2023 and the 11th highest rated game of pc in 2023. This includes all releases, not just games from Xbox. To put these figures in a broader context, the previous release of Bethesda Game Studios, fallout 4got scores of 84, 87 and 88with scores varying by platform.

This was in 2015. Four years earlier, in 2011, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrimthe second most recent release of Bethesda Game Studiosgot scores of 92, 94 and 96, again varying by platform. If these numbers mean anything, Starfield is more like fallout 4 in terms of quality and impact than skyrim.

