It’s been a couple of weeks since Starfield has been released, and with this mixed comments among fans, whether it’s an average game by general standards or that it’s also genius on the part of Bethesda. However, many agree that they made a couple of details to improve the experience and it seems that the suggestions have already been heard.

A new update has arrived that improves some issues with the game, which make the experience more bearable, as well as correcting bugs with certain missions that prevented the user’s progress. Here are the patch notes:

Performance and stability – Xbox Series X|S : Improved facility-related stability. – Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve frame rates. Missions – All that money can buy: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest crash. – Towards the unknown: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after completing the game. – Neon shadows: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest crash.

It also details what they are going to improve in the future:

– Brightness and contrast controls. – HDR calibration menu – field of view slider – Nvidia DLSS Support (PC) – 32:9 ultrawide monitor support (PC) – Eat button for food

Added to all this is that Bethesda will work on support for the modding part in PC. So users will be able to have their creations without any problem, of course, with certain restrictions that may offend communities or skins that are not appropriate.

Remember that starfield Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Players will be excited about this improvement to the video game, because although it is very fun, there were things it was missing, or at least those are what the fans thought. The important thing here is the attention to detail on Bethesda’s part.