How many non-player characters can this be done with sex in Starfield? Four, according to what was declared by Todd Howard in the famous interview granted to Kinda Funny, in which he touched on various topics related to the game.

When asked about love stories present in the game, Howard replied: “The four main Constellations (non-player characters) are those who support complete dedicated questlines and love stories.”

The presence of four love stories may mean that they will be more structured than by Bethesda’s standards, so that they will be different from those seen in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and its special wifecatcher necklace. Venturing references, there is the possibility that they are similar to those of some Bioware titles, or the recent Cyberpunk 2077, in which they were well integrated into the main plot, so as to even determine some endings.

To say whether four love stories are few or many is really premature, considering that nothing is really known about it. We’ll see when the game will be available for PC and Xbox Series X/S starting September 6, 2023.