Responding were Will Shen, the head of quest designers, and lead designer Emil Pagliarulo who, faced with the request : “Based on the traits selected during character creation, will it be possible to play the experience in “pacifist” mode, i.e. without killing someone or, potentially, “something”?”, they briefly explained the choices made during the design phase.

During a Q&A session with the community, Bethesda revealed that in Starfield it will not be possible to play in pacifist mode complete, i.e. that in some circumstances it will be necessary in any case fight . You will be able to overcome various situations without resorting to violence, but you will not be able to complete the game without firing a shot, so to speak.

No full pacifism

In some cases, violence can be avoided, but not always

Shen said, “I can’t guarantee that every mission can be completed in pacifist mode, but we have some systems that can help with that.” Then he illustrated one of the game mechanics related to persuasion: “One of them is lo Speech Challenge, with which you can persuade someone to do something, such as not fight you. However, the Speech Challenge is inserted at specific points in the script, and in principle we try to add at least one in most of the missions where you interact with the most important characters.

Pagliarulo himself added that it was a highly debated topic in pre-production: “So, we talked a lot about this in the early stages of pre-production, whether or not to support a fully “non-lethal” run “. We realized that for a variety of reasons it wasn’t going to be fully feasible.” He too then explained the options available to the player in order not to appear as a mere killing machine: “That said, there are several non-lethal options, whether through dialogue or the exploitation of a stun weapon. These can be used in certain situations, honestly in many situations, but I don’t feel like saying with certainty that you can complete the whole game without killing anything.” After all, he concluded: “Settled Systems is a civilized place, but it can become very dangerous when you go off the beaten track. And we know for a fact that you will go very far off the beaten track!”

If you are interested we have transcribed the entire session in a newly published special.