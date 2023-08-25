Starfield promises to be an extremely immersive title: there will be so many things to do and the depth of the game world has left users amazed.

There is new information about what can be done and that will be present within the title: many things have really fascinated the user, who can’t wait to get his hands on the game.

To report a long series of very intriguing details was user X Darrius Fears, internationally well-known content creator. He reported:

There will be no character level limit

There will be many easter eggs

Your crew will judge your actions

There will be side missions aboard our ship

There will be crafting your own equipment

Enemies will drop gear when defeated

The size of the title will show itself progressively and not suddenly

The NewGame + mode will be present immediately

You can be kidnapped and taken into deep space

The ships themselves will have their own experience bar and can level up

Modders will have tons of possibilities to expand and modify the game world

A series of certainly interesting and noteworthy elements that help us fully understand the complexity of the game universe. We remind you that Starfield will arrive on PC and Xbox consoles on September 6th.