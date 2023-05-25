Remember the alleged controllers for Xbox Series X|S theme Starfield appeared in some photos from China? Well today billbil-kun, a well-known insider who almost never misses a beat, says that it could be the official limited edition pad of the new Bethesda game, with the code name “Odgen”.

Not only that, according to deep throat information, a themed headsets Starfield called “Orren”, and both products will be officially announced by Microsoft on June 11, or during the Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct scheduled during the same day.

The “Ogden” Xbox controller is said to be available in stores for a price of 74.99 euros for the Italian market, while the headset can be purchased for 124.99 euros. Unfortunately at the moment there are no images of the headphones, while as previously mentioned the design of the controller could be that of the prototype that appeared on the net in early April.

As we can see in the tweet shared by Idle Sloth, the pad could have a white background on the front, with a series of details printed around the buttons and analog sticks that make it look like the control panel of a spaceship, while on the The Xbox button features the colors of the Constellation, one of Starfield’s factions. However, we specify that there is no absolute certainty that this is precisely the design and even billbil-kun at the moment appears sure only of the details on prices and reveal date.

What do you think, if confirmed, will you buy this official Starfield controller? Let us know in the comments below.