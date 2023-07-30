Starfield it is considered, rightly, an exit of enormous caliber for the whole ecosystem Xboxesso that Microsoft aims for record revenue to coincide with the launch of Bethesda’s colossal space RPG, according to new financial filings.

As reported by Amy Hood, CFO of Microsoftan increase in revenue is expected within the forecasts for the next period of Xbox which should lead to a record for the first quarter of the fiscal year.

In fact, Starfield will be released within the first quarter of fiscal 2024according to the time frame applied by Microsoft for its financial reports, which should set a record for this section of the year.

However, it will not be a huge growth: Microsoft’s forecasts are rather conservative on the revenue front, despite the appeal of the game in question. In particular, very large increases are not foreseen as regards revenues from the sale of hardware, while the most substantial increase will be in the context of content and services.