Starfield it is considered, rightly, an exit of enormous caliber for the whole ecosystem Xboxesso that Microsoft aims for record revenue to coincide with the launch of Bethesda’s colossal space RPG, according to new financial filings.
As reported by Amy Hood, CFO of Microsoftan increase in revenue is expected within the forecasts for the next period of Xbox which should lead to a record for the first quarter of the fiscal year.
In fact, Starfield will be released within the first quarter of fiscal 2024according to the time frame applied by Microsoft for its financial reports, which should set a record for this section of the year.
However, it will not be a huge growth: Microsoft’s forecasts are rather conservative on the revenue front, despite the appeal of the game in question. In particular, very large increases are not foreseen as regards revenues from the sale of hardware, while the most substantial increase will be in the context of content and services.
Record results, but limited growth
All this will lead to a result that is expected to be a record for the sector, but in purely monetary terms it shouldn’t be shocking figures, according to Microsoft’s forecasts: we are talking about 3.791 billion dollars in the gaming segment in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024.
The greatest thrust is likely to be expected on the front of Xbox Game Pass, given that Starfield will be available at launch within the service catalog, which should increase the number of subscribers. Because of this, the company expects the services segment to exceed $3 billion for the first time ever in a fiscal year first quarter.
In our latest financial results we had seen growth in Game Pass but a decline in hardware sales during the fourth quarter.
#Starfield #Xbox #aims #record #revenue #release #Bethesdas #space #RPG
Leave a Reply