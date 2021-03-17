If anyone has a good run of hits and good predictions, it has been Jeff Grubb. And now according to him, Starfield would launch this year. Between predicting the Bethesda event and also leaking the content of what we would see at the event, it seems like Jeff Grubb is getting some good inside information. And now he’s shared more information about Bethesda’s plans for the rest of this year now that it’s been acquired by Microsoft.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Dealer – Gaming, Grubb said that he looked forward to the company’s new game, Starfield, to be fully revealed in the summer, quite possibly during Microsoft’s E3 presentation. And then Starfield would launch this year, as long as there are no pandemic-related delays. The release date would possibly point to November.

Here’s what your achievements will look like on the Xbox mobile app

Starfield would launch this year according to Jeff Grubb

Starfield was first announced in June 2018 and, at this time, it doesn’t have an official release date. If it is real that Starfield would be released this year as jeff grubb says. The best thing about this launch is that it will arrive on day 1. As said, Grubb announced Microsoft and Bethesda would be holding an event in mid-March and, indeed, a panel discussion took place last week. It also has a reliable track record of revealing game announcements well ahead of schedule.

“What I heard is that Bethesda will probably have it at 90% at E3. [o] whatever they call E3, they won’t actually be part of the official E3, but 90% of that [Starfield] will be there, and then what follows will be the ‘Fallout 4 battle plan’. This will be presented at E3 and will probably be released in November. Although you still have to take into account the covid ».

We will still have to wait a couple of months for the first one to be confirmed prediction that Starfield will perform at E3.