Since yesterday Starfield It has been in the spotlight of the world of video games, that is due to the gameplay demo that was shown specifically during the live focused on the game. And given the magnitude of the title, some fans have wondered how many bugs the game will have before its final release in September.

Fortunately, the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, has responded to the doubts, commenting that this would be the game of Bethesda with fewer errors in its history. And of course, they will be in charge of eliminating those that are directly related to interrupting the progress in question.

Here what he commented:

We have a lot of people internally playing Starfield, working with Todd and the team. I see bug counts and just by the numbers if it came out today Starfield would already have the fewest bugs of any Bethesda game ever released.

There has also been talk of performance issues with the Bethesda, since some users were worrying about frames per second and resolution. Fortunately for some, it will reach 4K in the case of Xbox Series X, and 30 fps for both consoles, this due to the issue of consistency in terms of the movement of the video game.

Remember that the September 6 Starfield will be released for Xbox Series X/S and PC. day one for GamePass.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is very famous that Bethesda feels some nervousness, since they have to carry all the weight of the game being a success. So, we’ll see in September if in the end Xbox can be redeemed thanks to them.