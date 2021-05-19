As new news continues to emerge, it appears that Starfield would be crossgenAt least that’s what Jezz Corden thinks. And this news is dividing fans who are eagerly awaiting Bethesda’s new game. According to various rumors, Starfield is scheduled to release sometime between late 2021 or early 2022 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. But it’s apparently coming to the Xbox One too, making it an intergenerational release.

Bethesda hasn’t said anything about Starfield since announcing it at E3 2018but it has been in the headlines since then quite consistently thanks to rumors, reports, leaks, and a lot of speculation. It’s a great release and the first proper release from Bethesda Game Studios since Fallout 4 in 2015. But it has to be said, that Starfield would be crossgen doesn’t sound like a far-fetched idea with the console stock-out.

Starfield concept art leaked

Starfield would be crossgen

When Bethesda announced Starfield, they advertised it as a next-gen experience. This may still be true, but it looks like Starfield would be crossgen too, making it to Xbox One. On Twitter, Windows Central editor and Xbox insider Jez Corden said he was almost certain that Starfield would be crossgen. Now, it is unclear how much of this is speculation and how much is fact, but we can assume that Corden has heard a couple of things that have led him to make this claim.

Starfield’s map will be the largest in Bethesda

If it is true that Starfield would be crossgen, this is somewhat difficult to say at this point, without official sources. However, fans have started to demonstrate. On the one hand, those who have not been able to access a new generation console, have taken it as good news, while the owners of the new consoles wait for Starfield a totally Next-Gen experience. It is interesting to see that there are no agreements between Insiders anyway. And for example Timdog thinks it will only be a new generation.