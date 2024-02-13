A few days ago, reports came to light that indicate many of the exclusive games on the Xbox platform are going to be available for more consoles on the market, among those that have been talked about the most we have Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment, which will supposedly be revealed next Thursday by Microsoft. Another title that was talked about in a relevant way was starfield of Bethesdawhich in the end could not be added to PlayStation, despite the fact that everyone in the industry almost confirmed the launch.

As mentioned by a popular industry insider, Nate Hatethe rumors that the space game will reach other places are totally false, stating that he has started to find out about the comment and nothing indicates that Microsoft carry out this risky move. This means that those who recently spread the rumor could discredit themselves in front of their followers by distributing erroneous information and thus their arguments in future predictions may not be taken into account, even by themselves. Nate.

Here are the statements:

Over the course of the week, I've rechecked the info mentioned below & the information suggesting Starfield was PS5-bound is false. I will not delete the tweet. I'll own the mistake. A previous report from January discussing MS bringing multiplat games remains accurate. https://t.co/1kvuzaQCVq — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) February 9, 2024

Over the course of the week I re-checked the information mentioned below and the data suggesting that Starfield was destined for PS5 is false. I won't delete the tweet. I will own the mistake. A previous report from January talking about MS bringing cross-platform gaming remains accurate.

For now, there are two days left until the official statement on the future of Xboxso we'll see what he has to say Phil Spencer and more important heads within the company.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: We will have to wait a short time to find out this information, the truth is that it would be important to see Hi-Fi Rush on consoles like Nintendo Switch. Although if you become concerned that it is not going to run in the most optimal way, then you will have to know the technical analyzes that are never lacking.