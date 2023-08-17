Today is important for those who are waiting for the release of Starfield, since Bethesda has confirmed that the game is already at an important stage, because through their social networks they have already named it Gold. However, it is not all the news about the game, as they shared previously unknown information about the gameplay.

Through a server Discord, Will ShenLead Mission Designer, and Emil Pagliarulo, Game Design Director, have answered a few questions from the enthusiastic audience that is already dying to try this experience. One of them is precisely to buy properties or houses in the game, having a positive response, so the game would also be partly a life simulator.

Here is one of his responses:

Yeah! There are houses in different cities that the player can get. Some you have to buy and others are rewards for specific missions.

Something that also draws attention is that our avatar can be arrested by the authorities, that happens if we present hostile behavior to the NPC’s within the different planets. And we can pay the bail to get out of trouble, although we can also choose to escape the law but it will be a little more complicated to achieve.

Remember that Starfield is put up for sale September 6 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Day one arrives GamePass.

Via: tweaktown

Editor’s note: This establishes something that we had not been told about the game, so now users will add one more feature to it, and of course, it will be interesting to know what kind of buildings can be purchased as a base.