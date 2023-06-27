Starfield will come to PC without DLSS? After the announcement ofAMD exclusivewhich could effectively exclude support for NVIDIA technology (as well as Intel’s XeSS) from the game’s options, appeals to Bethesda have started on social networks to avoid a similar situation.

The reasons for this turmoil are clear: on paper, DLSS, particularly in its latest version for RTX 4000 video cards, boasts substantially higher performance compared to AMD’s FSR, especially in terms of upscaling quality and detail.

There frame generation of DLSS 3 could also remedy the probable shortcomings of the game in terms of optimization, keeping the fluidity high even in the most demanding sequences and thus giving us a stable frame rate, hopefully double the 30 fps of the Xbox Series X | S version.

As you can see above, Digital Foundry’s John Linneman addressed the issue in a post from the point of view of the completeness of the options, because evidently such an important PC game that arrives on the market without support for DLSS and XeSS would be incomplete.

Which is exactly what happened with some productions in partnership with AMD, such as the recent Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, to which DLSS 3 has been added with a mod to overcome the limits of the official edition.