Bethesda has announced that theFSR 3 will arrive in the Steam Beta release of Starfield next week. Players who do not want to take advantage of the Steam Beta version (which does not guarantee the absence of problems) will have to wait a little longer, but the release is still expected during February. Of course, this feature will arrive before the next big update.

“We're excited to share that AMD FSR 3 is coming to the Starfield Steam Beta next week! FSR 3 will be available to all PC gamers later this month, ahead of our next scheduled update.” This is what Bethesda reported.