Bethesda has announced that theFSR 3 will arrive in the Steam Beta release of Starfield next week. Players who do not want to take advantage of the Steam Beta version (which does not guarantee the absence of problems) will have to wait a little longer, but the release is still expected during February. Of course, this feature will arrive before the next big update.
“We're excited to share that AMD FSR 3 is coming to the Starfield Steam Beta next week! FSR 3 will be available to all PC gamers later this month, ahead of our next scheduled update.” This is what Bethesda reported.
Starfield and AMD
Starfield is officially partnered with AMD and has gained support for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) since launch. With an update last year, Bethesda's work gained support for NVIDIA's DLSS 3. Fans were therefore wondering when FSR 3 would arrive.
DLSS and FSR they are designed to improve performance and achieve a higher frame rate.
Finally, we would like to point out that Starfield's “biggest update” is available to everyone on Xbox Series X|S and PC.
