In Starfield the character driven by the player can be put in prison with modalities similar to those seen in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim . This was confirmed by Bethesda during a question and answer session with the community, held on Discord, in which the topic was touched upon.

In the cell!

In Starfield the player’s personal freedom will be at risk

Starfield’s release is very close now, with the game data preload starting tomorrow, and Bethesda has decided to clarify some points regarding the game by answering the most pressing questions made by the community. As already mentioned, one of them concerned the prison system, more precisely the possibility of committing criminal acts during the game and the consequences that will be suffered.

The answer was: “Yes, you can go to jail or pay a fine in case of arrest (or even resisting arrest, in case you want to run away).” So it was clarified that: “It’s a civilized universe, with a government and with laws.” Then it was added that “in a couple of cases, we will explore the themes of crime and punishment in our futuristic universe.”

If you like the idea of ​​playing a double agent or chaotic character, but don’t want to risk jail, you can play the part of an undercover agent and play it safe.

The question led to another clarification. A player asked if an undercover agent could work for one faction and give the information obtained to another. Here it has been specified that all factions will be playable independently and that working for one will not cause problems with another.