We already know very well that Starfield it will be a huge game, but we certainly didn’t imagine so many interesting elements. During a Q&A, Bethesda made some revelations about what awaits us in his great game now close to release.

Let’s start with the aspect we mentioned in the title of this article: the punishment system. Pay attention to how you behave around the numerous game planets, because your actions may also have… legal consequences!

The smuggling in particular he would be severely punished in the world of Starfield: we can try to live as fugitives, sure, but much more likely we will spend some time in jail.

We then move on to the mechanics it provides buying houses: we will be able to buy homes both in large cities and in rural areas, as reported by Eurogamer.

Our character will be able to squeeze friendship relationships with npc but there will be about 20 characters who will be able to develop a particularly deep relationship with our protagonist, and each of them will have a unique personal character and story.

Are you a particularly relaxed player? Bad news: pacifist matches will be rare. Players more prone to violence will be able to equip non-lethal weapons to curb their murderous rampage, on the contrary.

Other interesting details, but which would need further study, concern the presence of different religious sects, the possibility of become an undercover agent in the ranks of the army and so much more… a title really jam-packed with things to do that we can’t wait to get our hands on.