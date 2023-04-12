The arrival of Starfield is finally approaching and since the last update received from the game page on Steam it seems to be now certain that the latter will not have Russian among the various languages ​​available. Looking at the updates on the Starfield page, it seems that the change was made yesterday and it is confirmed by the lack of Starfield in the Russian-language games list of the Steam catalog.

At the moment no statements concerning the event have been released and the fact also seems rather strange if one takes into account that the support of the Russian language remains present in the remaining major titles produced by Bethesdathere have in fact been no changes in the Steam pages of Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and the most recent Redfall.

As much as it is possible to assume them at the moment we do not know the reasons behind this move but we hope to receive clarifications soon. Starfield is a game still under development by Bethesda Softworks; In the 2310 the United Colonies and the Freestar Collectivetwo factions of the Colonized Systems, clash in a bloody civil war in order to gain control of our solar system. The title will be published next September 6th.