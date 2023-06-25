The video game industry continues to present titles, even with a high budget, which they are not released to diskbut only in digital version.

Bethesda revealed via a Tweet from one of its official accounts that Starfield will not be available on disc: physical copies of the game will contain a code to download the title on the Xbox store.

There quick deletion of the Tweet (which we learned about thanks to the service Wayback Machine) suggests that the announcement should have come at a later time.



This decision by Bethesda caught the fans unprepared: if TQH NORDIC has provided a purely economic explanation behind the choice not to make a physical version of Alan Wake 2, for example, Bethesda has not provided any reasons.

That of not even releasing AAA titles on disk is a choice that is becoming increasingly popular in the gaming world: Redfall also doesn’t have a physical version, but perhaps Starfield will be the biggest and most budgeted game not to have one.

A trend that perhaps derives from the progressive death of physical video game stores or from the desire to save on the production of physical material? Certainly a pity for thousands of collectors.