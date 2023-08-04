The mind then rushes to Redfall and Cyberpunk 2077 two projects that hid their problems before launch, clearly causing great disappointment.

The general doubt is that this approach by Microsoft serves to hide problems, given that in previous presentations the game struggled to maintain 30 FPS (even dropping below 20 FPS) with a non-native 4K resolution (native 1296p, 66% of 4K).

This has aroused concern and many doubts are already appearing on the net about what all this means. In short, according to many Microsoft is not proposing a sufficiently large marketing for this type of product and above all has not clearly shown the performance of the game on Xbox Series S which obviously isn’t capable of achieving the same results as high-end PC hardware or even just the Xbox Series X.

Gamescom 2023 is upon us and for many European players who will migrate to Cologne at the end of August it is the perfect place to try out some of the upcoming games. The hope of some was to be able to get their hands on Starfield which will be available a couple of weeks later, i.e. from September 6, 2023. Unfortunately, although the game is on the list of games that Microsoft will re-present during its show, it will not be one of those on the show floor.

Does the Starfield problem really exist?

The truth is, the entire structure of speculation and doubt is based on one truly big factor: Starfield will not be playable at Gamescom 2023. What we then need to understand is how real this “problem” is.

The truth though is that there is nothing particularly strange in the fact that Starfield is not available to the general public. Even for the press it would be very difficult to try a game of this type during an event. Starfield is an open world RPG and perhaps we should say open universe. A quick test would not allow the average player – who comes across a booth in the chaos of the Cologne event – to understand what to do, how the customization of our character or any other game component works.

Starfield could be a terrible game, or the greatest masterpiece of Bethesda or video game history, for now we can not know, but its magnitude – both in terms of pure content and mechanics – it is undeniable even now, even without having access to the full version, we can rest assured that in half an hour (but even an hour or two) it would be impossible to understand its quality and indeed more doubts than anything else could arise if it is not approached with the trained eye of an expert in the sector.

Furthermore, Starfield doesn’t need to sell itself to the general public with a public demo. The success of the game is a certainty, considering that Bethesda hasn’t published a work of this type since 2011 (Fallout is not in the same category, despite being an RPG).

We also remember that making a demo for an event means a huge amount of additional work: Bethesda is now busy completing the final version of Starfield, in time for the September 6th release. Spending resources on a demo that is not needed and that would not be used properly by the public is certainly not a priority.

And if you really don’t trust the launch version of Starfield, just don’t pre-order the game and wait for press reviews.