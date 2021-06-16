During the past few days the usual annual event (except for 2020) has been held, famous all over the world and awaited by every gamer: theE3 2021. The event gave birth to many new announcements, gameplay videos and much more, including the news about the exclusive Microsoft relative to Starfield, game much anticipated by the public that was initially thought to be expected for all major gaming platforms including PS5.

As many of you know, a few months ago the Redmond house defined the purchase of ZenimaxMedia (within which there are several software houses such as Bethesda, Arkane and others …), becoming in effect the owner of the relative IPs of the companies including Starfield.

To speak on the subject was Pete Hines, exponent of the Bethesda company, who wanted to spend a few words for fans and owners of PlayStation 5 who will not be able to enjoy the game on their beloved platform:

I don’t know how to tell you dear PS5 users, the only thing I can say is that I too am a gamer of the Sony machine. There are titles that I play on that console and there will be many more that I will continue to play on PS5, however Starfield will not be among them. What I can say is that I apologize, because I am sure there are a lot of fans waiting to play it, and this news will be very frustrating, but there is nothing else I can do or say about it.

Words that have a bitter aftertaste, and which are added to the other statements of other Bethesda exponents released in these days of events.

For all fans of the world Xbox, and more specifically also to the fans of the various software houses such as Bethesda, Arkane, id Software, we refer you to the following link with all the announcements and videos released during this E3 2021.