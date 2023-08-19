As we have seen, Starfield is the focus of a partnership with AMD, which likely rules out NVIDIA graphics technologies at least at launch, but the PureDark modders he said he is sure he will introduce the NVIDIA DLSS 3 and DLSS 2 support already in a short time after the release thanks to a special mod.
The question is causing a lot of discussion: following the partnership agreement with AMD, Starfield is in fact considered an AMD “exclusive” on PC, which in many cases means the lack of compatibility with NVIDIA’s technological solutions, at least in one first period.
Although this solution may have positive effects on consoles, given that Xbox Series X|S is also based on this hardware, for PC users it represents a strong limitation, also because the upscale solutions used by NVIDIA are generally considered better than AMD ones such as L’FSR 2 already announced for Starfield.
The hopes of the PC community are therefore entrusted to the modder scene, which promises to be already very present for Starfield, given that Bethesda games have always counted on a powerful support on the front mod. A solution could come from this area, considering that the well-known modder PureDark already says he is sure he can release a specific mod to support DLSS 3 and DLSS 2 at the launch of the game.
NVIDIA DLSS on Starfield, hopes are entrusted to mods
In a rather strange case, PureDark seems to have had access to a review copy of Starfield, although it is not clear how this happened. This allowed the modder to get in touch with the game code right away, which he should speed up time for the release of a mod.
For this reason, it seems that the modder has said he is confident of being able to release a first mod with support for DLSS 3 and DLSS 2 as soon as the embargo on the game expires, i.e. fromSeptember 1, 2023. PureDark is already known for its mods applied to other Bethesda games, such as Skyrim, and specializes in applying DLSS, so it should be an authoritative source on the subject.
Considering that there seems to be no trace of official support for DLSS based on the first datamining carried out, the solution proposed by the modder could immediately meet with enormous success in the community of PC gamers on NVIDIA hardware.
#Starfield #support #NVIDIA #DLSS #mods #PureDark
Leave a Reply