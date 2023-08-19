As we have seen, Starfield is the focus of a partnership with AMD, which likely rules out NVIDIA graphics technologies at least at launch, but the PureDark modders he said he is sure he will introduce the NVIDIA DLSS 3 and DLSS 2 support already in a short time after the release thanks to a special mod.

The question is causing a lot of discussion: following the partnership agreement with AMD, Starfield is in fact considered an AMD “exclusive” on PC, which in many cases means the lack of compatibility with NVIDIA’s technological solutions, at least in one first period.

Although this solution may have positive effects on consoles, given that Xbox Series X|S is also based on this hardware, for PC users it represents a strong limitation, also because the upscale solutions used by NVIDIA are generally considered better than AMD ones such as L’FSR 2 already announced for Starfield.

The hopes of the PC community are therefore entrusted to the modder scene, which promises to be already very present for Starfield, given that Bethesda games have always counted on a powerful support on the front mod. A solution could come from this area, considering that the well-known modder PureDark already says he is sure he can release a specific mod to support DLSS 3 and DLSS 2 at the launch of the game.