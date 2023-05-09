As we had already reported, the Twitter profile of Starfield he indicated via a cover image la ESRB classification (the US version of our PEGI). In reality, this information had appeared even before the ESRB made available the official page dedicated to the Bethesda game. Well, now that page is available and allows us to discover some additional details, including the fact that there will be the presence of sex in the game.

The classification of the Australian body had previously been shared online, through which no details on the presence of sex in the game were included. The ESRB however states that in Starfield there will be phrases spoken by non-player characters “after they share a bed” with the player character. These are sentences like: “Life is a sexually transmitted disease that has a 100% fatality rate”, but also “I’m OK with doing things crazy, but next time let’s try without the use of jetpacks” or even “Other than seeing the stars, wow… that was amazing.”

We can assume then that the sex scenes they will not be visually displayed, but there will only be dialogue associated with it. Perhaps this is why the Australian classification did not specify the presence of sex scenes in Starfield.

As already indicated, moreover, there will be the presence of drugs in Starfield. More precisely, the ESRB page explains that there will be a mission in which the character can work in a laboratory that produces illegal drugs, namely a substance called Aurora.

Otherwise, the ESRB classification signals what is expected of Starfield: use of weapons, rapid combat, screams of pain, explosions and blood. The most vulgar words featured in the game will be “fuck” and “bullshit” instead.

Starfield it will be available from September 6, 2023, but we will be able to see it on June 11 in a dedicated event.