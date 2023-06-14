Looks like Bethesda is planning extended and sustained support for Starfield after launch, with DLC and expansions of various sizes that may arrive after exit and over a rather extended period of time.

This, at least, is what director Todd Howard reported in a recent interview published by IGN, where he confirmed that Bethesda intends to add “lots of content” to Starfield after its release on the market.

We have seen the deep dive with all the secrets on the colossal RPG in question, which is already very rich, but evidently there are also other additions already planned. A first DLC was unveiled with the announcement of the special editions, but it seems to be just the beginning.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of additional content for Starfield,” Howard explained in the interview, “We like it, our fans like it. We’ve already announced the first one and we’ll be doing a pack dedicated to the story expansions that are on the way,” he reported. the Starfield project manager.

“We plan to make things in different sizes and we have done things like that for our previous games as well,” he reported, “despite the large size of the game, there are still things we want to add, features to apply in the future, stories and stuff like that.So we think this might be a game that can go on for a long time“.

Starfield is coming on September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, available on day one directly in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.