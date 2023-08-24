













Starfield will have a new game plus mode for when you finish your story | EarthGamer









The information comes from Todd Howard himself, director of stafield. In an interview with the GQ site, he revealed that players will be able to enjoy the adventure once more if they wish.. Although as long as the title is likely to last, it may be a long time before someone tries the new game plus.

Howard did not share any details about this mode and what you will be able to pass into it. But if we go by other titles, it is likely that you will be able to keep your weapons and the abilities that you obtained. Due to the nature of the game, you may even keep your ship and crew members.

We recommend you: Starfield has already revealed the size it needs for its installation

Starfield arrives on September 6 on PC and Xbox Series X / S. Everyone who bought the premium edition will be able to play it from August 31. As if that were not enough, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play it at no extra cost on launch day. Are you waiting for it?

What else did Todd Howard say about Starfield?

During the interview, the developer talked about the great work it took to create Starfield. Throughout the past 8 years they have been looking for the best way to bring everything they had in mind to the game. Now he is eager for players to immerse themselves in this new galaxy.

Source: Bethesda.

He also talked a bit about The Elder Scrolls 6which would be his next game. Regarding this, he assured that there is still a long time left for us to see him. In addition to the fact that he questioned whether he should have waited a little longer to reveal his existence. When do you think we will see it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)