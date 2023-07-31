Apparently in Starfield at launch there will be ben 50 goals to be unlocked, at least according to reports on Twitter / X of Starfield Beyond and other users who have found this data thanks to Steam.

While thanks to this leak we now know the precise number of achievements available in Starfield, it’s still too early to find out what feats players will have to perform to obtain them.

However, since we are talking about a game on paper extremely vastit is plausible that to conquer them all it will probably take tens if not hundreds of hours of gameplay and that among these there will be some related to specific main missions, secondary missions and for the completion of a certain number of activities.

Interestingly, though this is a detail in itself, Starfield has the same number of achievements as the base version of Fallout 4, which typically takes around 70 hours to get them all, according to online estimates.