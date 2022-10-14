2023 promises to be a videogame interesting year. The games already scheduled for next year are joined by others that have been postponed, such as Hogwarts Legacy or the expected StarfieldBethesda Game Studios’ first original IP in 25 years.

Starfield is an ambitious role-playing game set in space that has the Bethesda seal of quality and the freedom of action of its iconic games. We recently got to see a new video from Starfield, in which Todd Howard unveiled new aspects of the space RPG, showing some screenshots of the title.

In these screenshots we could see what Starfield’s HUD, character interface and dialogue system look like. But being a Bethesda game, Starfield will include some aspects of the company’s previous titles, such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

In one of the Starfield screenshots we can read the following description: “You have earned the attention of an anonymous Adoring Fan who will follow you wherever you go tirelessly. Look on the bright side, at least he’ll give you gifts“.

This is a great nod to one of Bethesda’s video games, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the mythical predecessor of Skyrim. The Adoring Fan he is in fact one of the most popular (and hated) characters in the history of video games. Additionally, this NPC is part of the many memes about The Elder Scrolls in forums and social networks.

Starfield will have its own version of the Adoring Fan, although we still don’t know if it will be the same NPC or not. We just have to wait for the release of the game to know what we should expect from this particular NPC.

Source: PCGamesN