There are only a few days left until Starfield is finally released, an exclusive created by Bethesda for consoles Xbox and also the pcthat has led some fanatical users of the developer to get upset, since their games were tested in PlayStation. And although it is already defined that there will be no more releases of this game to more places, it seems that there is still an opportunity.

As mentioned after the official name of playstation portalit seems that this device not only allows users to connect their PS5 to play, since it has an Android operating system, it is possible to play the games of Xbox if certain adjustments are made. That means, users can play their games if they use the device.

Of course, what must be clear is that the user must have the respective console of Microsoft to make the transmission, since the method would work more efficiently if it is used in GamePass. Then, it will be possible to see what compatibility can be perceived and if it is functional.

Remember that Starfield the September 6. playstation portal it is released this year but there is no specific day yet.

Via: gamingbible