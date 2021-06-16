During E3 2021, Xbox Y Bethesda gave the release date of Starfield, one of the most ambitious games of the new generation. This video game will come exclusively to consoles Xbox and PC on June 13. Todd howard, CEO of Bethesda, defended this criticized decision.

Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft for more than 7.5 billion dollars, one of the largest sales in the entertainment industry, which is why, its exclusive treatment was able to consolidate. In a recent interview with The Telegraph (via Wccftech) explained the benefits of this for games like Starfield.

How will Starfield benefit from exclusivity?

Todd howard justifies the situation of Starfield: ‘You never want to leave people behind, do you? (..) But at the end of the day, you have to decide: ‘this is the game I want to make’, ‘these are the platforms I want to do it on’, and be able to really opt for which one of them is going to make a better product. ‘.

Similarly, Howard explains that the ecosystem of Xbox will allow Starfield Reach more people, whether it’s through the PC, mobile devices, game consoles, or the ability to play through the cloud. And, maybe Todd howard be right.

