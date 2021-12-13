Less than 11 months to go to the launch of Bethesda’s first new IP in decades.

There are only 11 months left for the launch of what is for many one of the most anticipated video games of 2022, and although there is still much to know about the development of Bethesda We already know that Starfield will hit stores in Spain with voices in Spanish as the company promised a few months ago.

The information comes through its tab on Steam, where the Xbox-owned company has confirmed full localization of the title to French, German, Japanese and English in addition to the aforementioned Spanish from Spain. The game will also feature texts in Italian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Simplified Chinese.

Bethesda will keep doubling games

However, the news was to be expected. In summer we echoed in 3DJuegos a message from Bethesda Spain where it claimed not having changed anything about their policy to bring the great releases of the American company doubled. Now we just have to wait for the launch of a trailer where we can begin to assess the localization work done by the national subsidiary of the distributor.

The last work in this sense we saw recently with Deathloop, “with a great interpretive level as Bethesda has us used to it “.

Returning to Starfield, those in charge are gradually shedding details about the video game, although we will have to wait a few months for a more complete advance, publishing development diaries where it delves, for example, in their differences with Skyrim thanks to a more realistic and scientific background. If you want to know more, you can consult the Starfield special, what will its open world be like?

More about: Starfield, Bethesda and Dubbing.