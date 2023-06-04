Starfield will allow us to attack even innocent civilians and not only our real enemies: to reveal it is the ratings of the Korean title Bethesda, which from this point of view will resume the approach already used by the company for its previous RPGs.

Specifically, the game will allow users to “steal objects belonging to other characters and attack civilians”: one of the reasons why the Korean commission has classified Starfield as “not suitable for teenagers”. The other reasons? Excessive violence in fights and an excessive use of vulgar terms.

Beyond these “mature” content warnings, the Korean agency also indicates the use of drugs which in the game cause hallucinations or blurred vision: a peculiarity of Starfield that had already been highlighted by the Australian board a few weeks ago, while surprising the absence of any sexual reference.

Particularly large, even with a thousand planets that can be visited, Starfield is undoubtedly a very ambitious project and Microsoft is betting strongly on its success.

As you know, we will be able to see a full presentation of the game during the Starfield Direct which will be broadcast on June 11, immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase.