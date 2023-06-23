Todd Howard explained that in Starfield you can increase the size of the fonts, i.e. of the characters of the texts game, to ensure greater accessibility to all and better use while changing the size of the screen.

The manager of Bethesda he touched on the topic in an interview granted to the Kinda Funny podcast, in which he explained what players can expect from Starfield, also from an accessibility point of view.

Howard: “I think Xboxes have done an incredible job considering everything they have done for accessibility, especially with their controller. One of the things we really wanted in the game is a mode with bigger fonts, which is really important in an RPG where there is a lot to read. It’s obviously useful for accessibility, but also for different screen sizes; I’m finding it really helpful when I play.”

Howard went on to talk about how this option will be useful for playing on smaller devices like smartphones and laptops: “There are a lot of portable devices coming out where you can stream these games and sometimes even play them natively, and it really helps us as well.” in these cases, so it’s one of those elements we’re particularly focusing on.”

Howard’s words come after criticism he received from an accessibility specialist for Starfield’s too-small user interface. Also in the same interview, Howard revealed that Starfield will be a modder’s paradise.