Starfield will allow to join to all factions game at the same time, as was the case in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The information emerged from the latest video in the Constellation Questions series, in which Lead Quest Designer Will Shen answered some questions asked by the community regarding missions.

To the question posed to Bethesda: “We will be able to join multiple factions and complete all their missions as in Skyrim, or will joining one block others like it did in Fallout 4?” Shen replied: “One of the first things we decided is that the main mission would give a small tour of all the systems and all the main characters, so that you can get an idea of ​​the business in which they are involved. Also at the beginning of development we discussed the possibility that the factions were in conflict with each other. We decided to make it so that you can play as all factions, regardless of each other. This time we want the stories to be more personal. You will influence the direction of these factions. Say, the policies of the Free Star Rangers: which is more important, justice or industry? Where are you going to direct them, one way or the other?”

Shen then specified that the player will not end up being the head of each faction, but of course all the main characters of the factions will reflect on his choices, with very important consequences.

For the rest, we remind you that Starfield is scheduled for 2023, a date yet to be determined, on PC and Xbox Series X and S.