Starfield will have DLC and expansionsor at least one of these packages has already been confirmed with Shattered Space, but on the when these will be released there is no information yet and Bethesda’s Todd Howard did not want to respond precisely to the question on the matter.
Interviewed by the Japanese magazine Famitsu, when asked specifically about when the first DLC will be published for Starfield, director Todd Howard reported that “We will certainly publish DLC, but as for when, this is still a question secret“.
No precise information, therefore, on the timing of publication of the first planned DLC, that is Shattered Space which is already included in the Premium and Constellation editions, demonstrating how Bethesda already has a well-defined program on Starfield expansions.
Bethesda plans to expand Starfield
There is no information on either contents of this DLC, nor of subsequent ones. The fact is that Bethesda seems intent on expanding and further enriching the Starfield game universe, already given the announcement of Shattered Space and the desire to continue.
In fact, Howard himself had already reported in the past that he expected DLC and expansions of various sizes for Starfield after launch, although always remaining vague. In an interview dating back to Starfield’s Deep Dive, the director of the game had reported that “We will do a lot of additional content for Starfield”, specifying that “We like to do them, our fans like them. We have already announced the first one and we will do a package dedicated to the story expansions that are coming.”
