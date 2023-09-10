Starfield will have DLC and expansionsor at least one of these packages has already been confirmed with Shattered Space, but on the when these will be released there is no information yet and Bethesda’s Todd Howard did not want to respond precisely to the question on the matter.

Interviewed by the Japanese magazine Famitsu, when asked specifically about when the first DLC will be published for Starfield, director Todd Howard reported that “We will certainly publish DLC, but as for when, this is still a question secret“.

No precise information, therefore, on the timing of publication of the first planned DLC, that is Shattered Space which is already included in the Premium and Constellation editions, demonstrating how Bethesda already has a well-defined program on Starfield expansions.