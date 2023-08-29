A few days now from the official launch on PC and Xbox Series X | S, one wonders: what if Starfield turns out to be “only” a good game in the end?

Starfield has almost landed, just a few days left and the eagerly awaited Xbox exclusive will be available to anyone who has purchased it and Game Pass subscribers. Well, what if turned out to be “just” a good game? Let’s try to understand each other: over time the Bethesda title has inevitably become a symbol, the symbol of revenge for the Microsoft console after a two-year period in which the number of first party productions was inversely proportional to the amount of development teams acquired by the Redmond company. There was a time when many looked to the combination Starfield / Redfall with conviction as ai saviors of the countrythe exclusives that would finally kick off a steady stream of amazing games, which month after month would crowd the Xbox Game Pass catalog, making the subscription service even more unmissable. See also Steam Leaderboard: Baldur's Gate 3 Maintains Top, Starfield Climbs to Third Place Here, for Redfall we know how it ended, now it’s precisely Starfield’s turn and a problem of distances between the expectations of the fansnow very high also due to the promotional machine from Microsoft, and what the game will actually be able to offer.

David Jaffe’s “nice” test As we reported this morning, David “God of War” Jaffe tweeted that he has completed Starfield and feeling perplexed by the ability of the Bethesda title to bring some truly spectacular things to the screen but without the ability to match the classics. Jaffe himself then updated the post claiming that it was all autocorrect’s fault and that actually he was talking about the television series Seinfeld. “Everyone is laughing”, someone would say, but she didn’t quite go like that, on the contrary the proverbial Pandora’s box has opened. In fact, while many wondered how God of War’s father had managed to evade the strict NDA that Bethesda made all the publications that will review Starfield sign, others expressed anger and frustration with respect to a production that, according to those words , era anything but stellar. See also Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is available to all Amazon Prime Video subscribers In short, there are those who are convinced that Todd Howard’s new creature will offer an all-encompassing and memorable, engaging and spectacular experience, virtually infinite like the planets it will allow to explore: for all these people a possible disappointment it would be hard to bear.

Another possible false start? Starfield, one of the main characters So let’s go back to the starting point: what if Starfield isn’t the masterpiece we hope it will be, but just a good game? A product unable to get everyone to agreeto which perhaps the international newspapers will hardly assign a vote higher than 8? What do you think? Would anything change in Microsoft’s current narrative? How hard would the hit be compared to the reputation of Xbox and Bethesda? And would the coveted limelight that has been talked about for a long time now be postponed again? Let’s talk about.

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of Multiplayer.it’s editorial line.