We know that Bethesda is often synonymous with great commercial success, but few imagined that Starfield it would have had the success it actually had, taking into account that it clashes with sacred monsters of the caliber of Skyrim.

Yet, according to reports from the official social pages of the title, Starfield has managed to group beyond 6 million players between Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC within hours of the official launch, which took place on September 6th.

A few days ago, when we were still referring to a phase of early accessdata had been released showing traffic equal to 2 million users between the two platforms, but the numbers now available are even more astonishing.

Not surprisingly, Starfield has officially become the most successful game in the first days of the final launch in the history of Bethesda, surpassing even colleagues such as the aforementioned Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Even if the title is enjoying enormous success among critics and the public, there are doubts about the possible victory of this year’s GOTY as according to the Metacritic scoresthe title could not compete with the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If not you haven’t had a chance to try this yet unmissable title, we advise you to read our review of Starfield.