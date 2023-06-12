Starfield was supposed to be launched before November 2022, but Microsoft told to Bethesda to take all the time she needed to polish it. It was told by Phil Spencer, who spoke about it during a livestream of the Giant Bomb magazine.

According to what was said by the head of Microsoft’s gaming division, before the acquisition of Bethesda, Starfield had a release date different from November 2022, the previous one before the definitive one of 6 September 2023.

Spencer: “Actually, when we closed the acquisition this game had a launch date much earlier than when we will launch. Then he talked to Todd Howard about it and told him to take all the time you need to finish it.

The result was a first internal postponement, then the postponement from November 2022 to September 2023. The hope is that Starfield comes out better finished than other Bethesda games, despite the presence of some bugs to be taken into account, given the size of the project , really mammoth, according to what was seen in the dedicated showcase.

To find out how things will go with Starfield, we just have to wait a few months. We will be able to play it on PC and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be available from launch on Xbox Game Pass.