It must be said that this year the choice of candidates was really difficult, considering the quantity of quality productions arriving on the market, but the fact that the game of Todd Howard and associates has been almost completely snubbed is certainly impressive, especially considering the wait that preceded it.

Starfield of Bethesda was not nominated for the GOTY of the The Game Awards 2023 for nominations that, in general, will certainly cause discussion, given that a remake like Resident Evil 4 was included. Capcom’s highly acclaimed Street Fighter 6 is also out.

The first controversies

In summary i GOTY candidates they are: Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with Nintendo prevailing over the others with two titles in contention.

A small controversy also for the selection of games selected for the Best Independent Game award, among which is Dave the Diver, which in reality has nothing independent about it, given that it was developed by a studio within Nexon. Some bad mood also due to the presence of Final Fantasy 16 among the nominees for the Best RPG award, considering that it seems to have little or nothing of a role-playing game.

Moreover it must be said that the controversy they were inevitable, considering that some titles had to be excluded.