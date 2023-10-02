













The above was in the sense that this adventure is designed to be played for a long time. This position was shared in a video shared by Game Maker’s Notebook, which lasts over an hour.

The talk was in relation to the scale handled in modern titles and how this contributes to expanding what they offer to players.

Howard, when talking about starfieldcommented ‘this is a game that was made with the intention of being played for a long time’.

To the above, the director added ‘One of the things we learned from our previous titles, like Skyrim, like Fallout, is that people want to play them for a very long period of time’.

Fountain: Bethesda.

Howard then highlighted ‘How do we build it in such a way that it allows it in a way that is natural, and if people played the game and finished the main quest? You can see it’.

This statement from Todd Howard about starfield It is in relation to its New Game+ system, which is open.

The latter has received good comments from the players themselves. Something that was suggested to him is the use of technology.

Todd Howard pointed out that this starts with developers and the way they view new hardware, how they want to use it in new ways and look for applications.

Fountain: Bethesda.

He also highlighted the scale of the old games compared to the current ones, and how they are expanded over time, to the point of receiving annual updates and creating expectation among players. In that sense starfield It is just beginning and many things are yet to come.

