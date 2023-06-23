Starfieldthe next big console exclusive from Xbox From creators of skyrim and falloutwas originally planned to be released in playstation 5, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Documents recently released as part of the legal action of the FTC against the planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft indicate that prior to the acquisition of ZeniMax by Microsoft for $7.5 billion, both Starfield as redfall They were planned to be released on the rival console of sony, PS5.

Obviously, that changed once Microsoft announced that it would acquire ZeniMax in 2020, and the deal was finalized in March 2021. Starfield was originally announced in 2018. The game’s announcement teaser does not mention which platforms the game will be released on.

Fans have long assumed that a major new game of Bethesda Game Studios would have been released on multiple platforms had it not been for the acquisition of Bethesda by MicrosoftGiven the skyrim and the recent games of fallout were released on the consoles of both Microsoft like sony in the past. The theory that Starfield was originally planned for PS5 received further evidence earlier this year, when it was revealed in an interview that the vampire game redfallwhich became a console exclusive for Xboxoriginally had a version under development for PS5. That version of the game was abandoned after the acquisition of Microsoft. Starfield is scheduled to be released in September of this year.

Initially, the leaders of Microsoft they were vague about whether or not certain games would be exclusive before the deal with was finalized ZeniMax. However, once the deal closed, it was quickly announced that some games, including future titles from Bethesdawould be exclusive of Xbox and pc.

Now the way Microsoft drive ZeniMax and makes certain games exclusive could affect the final decision of the FTCSince the FTC is making his case for why Microsoft should not be allowed to acquire Activision Blizzard. Although Microsoft has insisted that it has no plans to make the games exclusive Activision as call of duty in the short term, the FTC claims that

“Microsoft’s actions after its 2021 acquisition of ZeniMax speak louder than Defendants’ words.”

On the other hand, Microsoft has pointed out how it handled the acquisition of the developer of Minecraft, Mojang, as evidence that it has a history of keeping hugely popular games available on multiple platforms. He has also sought to make agreements with companies such as Nintendo and sony to guarantee access to the titles of call of duty over the next decade, an agreement that sony has so far rejected.

The FTC announced in December that it would file a lawsuit to block the purchase of $69 billion of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Last week, a federal court issued a temporary restraining order requested by the FTC, effectively blocking the deal for now.

The case will go to trial this week, as the FTC seeks a preliminary injunction against the merger that would result in the suspension of the agreement while the FTC review it. A preliminary injunction would likely mean that the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft it would not be finalized before July 18, after which both parties would have to renegotiate. If no new agreement is reached, Microsoft will have to pay a $3 billion “break up” fee to Activision Blizzard.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: I really have doubts about how exclusives are supposed to be handled from now on. Will this all end in a decision that only first party exclusively games can be exclusive? And if this happens, surely someone will find a way to turn the regulations around.