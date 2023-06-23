Questioned at the trial between the FTC and Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer revealed what had previously emerged in the rumors, namely that Starfield is about to become aPS5 exclusive.

The questioning focused on Microsoft’s difficulty in signing exclusive contracts, with Spencer pointing out how Sony is very aggressive in this area, finding more fertile ground with publishers due to their superior market share.

In this regard, Spencer mentioned the cases of Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, for which Bethesda had signed time exclusive lasting a year each, but apparently Starfield had also been mooted for such treatment.

According to reports from the head of Xbox, it seems that Sony was trying to get the exclusive for Starfield – it is not known whether total or temporal – and this case, in addition to the previous ones, would have pushed Microsoft to opt for theacquisition complete with Zenimax.

It is not the first time that the question has arisen, and Spencer’s statements remain hypothetical, given that he does not refer to official documents, but the idea that Starfield was under discussion for a PS5 exclusive finds confirmation here, after the one – rather obvious to tell the truth – on the fact that it was expected to come out on the Sony console before the acquisition.