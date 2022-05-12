Today, the industry woke up to the sad news that Starfield Y red fall have been delayed to the first half of 2023. Although for many this will be a disappointment, especially considering that Xbox, at least for the moment, does not have a strong card for the rest of the year. Nevertheless, Bethesda made this decision in order to avoid becoming “the next Cyberpunk 2077”.

Jason Schreier recently shared a pretty interesting story. The journalist has mentioned that last year, before E3 2021, he had the opportunity to speak with several developers of Starfieldwho told him that they were worried about meeting the date of November 11, 2022since the title could come out in a state similar to that of Cyberpunk 2077.

“Last spring, before E3, I spoke to some people about Starfield who were extremely concerned about committing to a November 11, 2022 date due to the progress they had made to that point. (‘The next Cyberpunk’, was the term that was heard). Good on Bethesda for delaying even after announcing that specific date.”

Last spring before E3, I spoke to some folks on Starfield who were extremely worried about committing to a 11-11-22 date based on the progress they’d made so far. (“Next Cyberpunk” was the term floated.) Good on Bethesda for delaying even after announcing that specific date. https://t.co/QdWFf0zGIY — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 12, 2022

As you will remember, Cyberpunk 2077 it was delayed multiple times, and when it hit the market in December 2020, it was listed as one of the worst games of the year. Thus, bethesda delayed Starfield hoping that the title reaches the market without any technical problemat least not beyond what is expected.

Starfield Y red fall they will arrive on Xbox at some point in the first half of 2023. You can learn more about game lag here.

While the delay is a huge blow to Xbox, at least it looks like Bethesda won’t be subjected to the crunch that other studios suffer in this case. Similarly, considering that we are talking about Bethesda, it is likely that Starfield It hits the market with a couple of bugs, but this extra time in development will make for very few hiccups.

