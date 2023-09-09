One of the most harmful effects produced by the launch of Starfield it was the flaring up of the console war among gamers, which still inflames forums and social networks. The wave of collective stupidity has unfortunately also reached the actor Elias Toufexiswho voices the character of Sam Coe in the game and who in the past had lent his voice to Adam Jensen, the protagonist of the Deus Ex series.
After yet another offensive message towards him, it is not clear what motivated him, Toufexis published a post on fanboy of the console war are the best. Wait, not the best, that other word… ridiculous and pathetic.”
Intrigued by the message, Ted Litchfield of PC Gamer asked some questions about the actor, who vented by explaining the situation.
An exasperated situation
Toufexis then talked about people who sent him messages about Starfield’s 30fps (to an actor?), trying to involve him in the silly battle over framerate of the game and still others who tried to drag him out of the cesspool of their brain by involving him in other aspects of the console war, including transphobic attacks on his character (who in the game is bisexual).
In short, Toufexis is proud of the work done with Starfield, but he didn’t expect similar reactions. His post also revealed the existence of a user who goes around posting “30 fps” everywhere, in an almost obsessive manner, so much so that it reminds us of Jack Torrance from The Shining.
That said, the actor is saddened to see the work of the development team, including the actors, scorned in this way for such foolish reasons. He also regrets knowing that some people tie their identity so strongly to a console: “I’m sorry that you’re like that, I wish you weren’t. I wish you would come back and say, ‘you know, the game is really fun.’ These are trifles in a much more complex world with more important themes.”
#Starfield #voice #actor #considers #console #war #pathetic #ridiculous #people
Leave a Reply